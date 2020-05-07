Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H’s Reactions To His WWE Title Win

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre commented on Vince McMahon and Triple H’s backstage reactions when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

He said, “The backstage reaction was non-existent because of the setup there was nobody back there initially. So, it was kind of weird. But you know when I got to Mr. McMahon and Triple H and obviously, we had such minimal personnel there, the people who were there especially, the crew people who have watched me grow up, you know everybody was very happy and very proud. I think for Vince and Hunter themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown up and realized the potential they had seen in me all those years ago.”