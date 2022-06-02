Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon Assigned the Undertaker to Mentor Him

Drew McIntyre is still focused on Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

We previously reported that Reigns has three summer fights planned: Riddle at Money In the Bank on July 3, Randy Orton at SummerSlam on July 31, and McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on September 3. McIntyre recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on how he understands what he wants to achieve and feels at ease.

“I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic,” McIntyre said. “I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre. I am Drew McIntyre.”

McIntyre noted that it took him years to develop the conviction required to support that idea. He described how WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had assigned him The Undertaker as a mentor.

“As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler,’” McIntyre recalled. “At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for; and that’s Roman.”

McIntyre just completed a promotional trip in the United Kingdom to promote WWE Clash at The Castle, which will take place on September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. On SmackDown Live last Friday, he teamed up with The New Day to defeat Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. The feud between McIntyre and Reigns is expected to continue soon.

McIntyre’s journey should take him on a run over the next two months if built up correctly, leaving no doubt that he is the most enticing opponent for Reigns in Cardiff.

“That’s my goal,” McIntyre said. “I’m putting in the work to get there.”