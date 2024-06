WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how his goal in the company moving forward is to get his revenge on The Bloodline.

McIntyre said, “Yeah. That is actually my goal. There have been situations where it’s been very difficult. I had people in my business and I want to just jump on them and rip their heads off. I have to focus on the task at hand and focus on what’s important. I have to focus on what’s best for business and what’s best for me.”