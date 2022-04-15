Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WWE’s UK Stadium Event

During an interview with BTSport.com, Drew McIntyre talked about WWE’s upcoming stadium event in the United Kingdom. McIntyre was asked about who he would like to face between Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Tyson Fury. Without hesitation, McIntyre said the following:

“Roman. He’s the Champion. I’ve been away from the title for a long time. We’re on a collision course. It is five months away, if somehow we could avoid each other for five months, it would be such a big match. Especially on UK soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match.”