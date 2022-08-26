Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He No Longer Brings Sword With Him To The Ring In WWE

Drew McIntyre recently appeared as a guest on the El Brunch de WWE to promote the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle special event in Cardiff, Wales.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about the sword he used to bring to the ring being a tribute to his mother, as well as the reason he no longer carries it during his WWE entrances.

Featured below are some of these highlights from the interview featuring McIntyre’s take on the topics.

On how the sword (Angela) was a tribute to his mother: “She’s always there, close by [McIntyre said about the sword]. Recently, I wanted to show Roman [Reigns] and show everybody I have the sword Angela by my side for a number of reasons. It was a tribute to my mother, it was an equalizer in a lot of cases.”

On why he no longer brings it to the ring: “I wanted to remind everybody how capable and dangerous I am without a sword and by myself. With my bare hands, I’ve beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in five minutes, I’ve beaten Goldberg, I’ve beat Randy [Orton], I’ve beat A.J. [Styles], I’ve beat a who’s who of WWE superstars. I am a weapon without carrying around a weapon and I just wanted to remind everybody of that and she’ll still be there for my entrances for sure. I enjoy the pageantry and the spectacle of WWE. I love [that] the sword’s named after my mom, I love the theater of the cool warrior entrance but also, I love to remind people you should be scared of my fist more than the sword.”

