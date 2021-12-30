Drew McIntyre Says He Has At Least 10 Years Left Before Retiring

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Mark Carman of Fansided and said he has no plans to retire any time soon.

McIntyre said he has at least 10 years left, and plans to wrestle as long as he possibly can.

“I ain’t going anywhere. I’ll be here as long as I possibly can,” McIntyre said. “I’m 36 years old, everybody thinks I am in my mid-40’s because I debuted when I was so young. I still have at least 10 years in me. Don’t count me out yet.”

McIntyre will face Madcap Moss at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday.

