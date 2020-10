During an interview with Mike Jones on Washington radio DC101, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre noted that he has asked Vince McMahon to call The Undertaker to see if he would come out of retirement for a match against him.

Here is what he had to say:

“In his Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network, he [The Undertaker] said he will always come when Vince McMahon calls. So, every single week, I prod Vince McMahon to ‘make the call, make the call!’”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc)