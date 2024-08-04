Drew McIntyre Says He Is Ready To Move On From CM Punk Following WWE Summerslam Win

WWE star Drew McIntyre took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including what’s next for him and CM Punk following Saturday’s PLE.

McIntyre said, “Of course, this is over. I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I defeated CM Punk. I humiliated CM Punk, and I took everything from CM Punk. I should have taken more, but [the charm bracelet with his family’s name on it] is going to be a nice reminder of when punk tried McIntyre and failed. I’ll give CM Punk credit. I didn’t expect him to bring the fight like he brought it, but realistically in 2024, Drew McIntyre is the absolute best in the world, the total package in every way. Who is Punk going to blame? I know he’s probably going to come out on Raw; maybe he’ll post a little social media promo, ‘It was Seth’s fault,’ maybe it was the cameraman’s fault, or he’ll make some kind of excuse. In the end, not just CM Punk, nobody on this planet is as good as Drew McIntyre, and Punk found that in that ring, on this microphone, Drew McIntyre is the man.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)