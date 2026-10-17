Drew McIntyre Says His WWE Comeback Isn’t Happening Yet

Drew McIntyre has addressed his future with WWE, confirming that he intends to return to the company while making it clear that his comeback is not happening anytime soon.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from WWE television since his unsanctioned match against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. During his time away, McIntyre has been pursuing acting opportunities, including roles in the upcoming films Highlander and The Last Druid.

Speaking with Scott Johnson on Going Ringside, McIntyre was asked about a potential return ahead of WWE’s “Road To Rumble” European tour in 2027. “Yeah, I’ll be back eventually,” McIntyre said. “WWE is my home, but at the same time, Hollywood Drew is busy right now. I’m focused on Hollywood Drew.”

McIntyre explained that his current break from wrestling is the longest of his career, having previously never spent six consecutive months away from the ring since beginning his professional wrestling journey at just 15 years old. “So when I get back eventually, it’s going to be a big deal,” McIntyre continued. “I’ve never been out for six months. Since I was 15, I started wrestling professionally. I’ve never had six months off in this entire time.”

The Scottish star believes his extended absence will make his eventual WWE return even more significant, both personally and for the fans. “So when I come back, I think it’s going to be a big deal for the fans. It’s going to be a big deal for me, but it’s not right now.”

While McIntyre emphasized that WWE remains his home, he did not provide a specific timetable for his return.

For the time being, the former WWE Champion remains focused on his Hollywood projects, with his next WWE appearance yet to be announced.