Drew McIntyre Says There Are A Lot Of Real Feelings In His Feud With CM Punk

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how there are a lot of real feelings between himself and fellow WWE star CM Punk in their ongoing feud but they can work together as they’re both pros.

McIntyre said, “I mean, if I had a chance to really think about it, initially, I was pretty annoyed (that CM Punk returned to WWE), but I understand business and I understand why it was done. But, I found it interesting that everybody started going, ‘Oh, it’s obviously going to be this, or obviously going to be this guy.’ I was sitting there thinking, there’s a lot of real history here, and a lot of real feelings I’ve got and if I get the opportunity, I know we could tell the most compelling story of all, because no matter my real feelings, I’m still a professional, you know? He’s still a professional, and we’ve been given the platform to show the world what we can truly do creatively. Our creative team, obviously led by Triple H is very much, you go out there and you take this creative as far as you can take it. You make people feel, you make people believe, and it’s not so hard to make people believe when you truly feel what’s good on-screen, inside and out.”