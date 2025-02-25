Drew McIntyre Says WWE Stars Cry To Management Over His Social Media Trolls

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during a virtual media event about various topics, including his trolling of his fellow WWE stars on social media and whether anyone backstage had ever complained.

McIntyre said, No, they go to management and cry. Then, I laugh and say, ‘What are they going to do about it? Tell them to beat me up, but they can’t.’ You have to have thick skin in this game. It drives me crazy, people with thin skin. That’s the one thing I’ll give Punk credit, he’s got some thick skin when it comes to the words and gives what he can in the ring, he’s very lucky he defeated me through blood loss in the match. This is what it’s all about. We’re in a new world today. It’s not just can you get it done in the ring, can you get it done on the microphone, where perhaps it’s a little more controlled? I can be a little more free these days, but you can’t stop me on social media. Nobody can go toe to toe with me online, on the mic, or in the ring. I’m the complete package. To cap it all off, I’m not your average…people like to say I’m a troll. Priest makes his little comments on TV, I’ve heard Seth make some comments on TV about ‘the troll.’ I’m not a troll. I’m not your average troll. I’ll rip you apart on social media, the you think of somebody who is sniveling behind a keyboard in their mother’s basement. That ain’t Drew McIntyre. I’ll tear you to pieces online then I’ll step behind the keyboard and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to kick my ass too.’ I do kick your ass. You’re lucky I’m married or I’d take your girl too. That’s the kind of troll I am, and no one can frickin stop me.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)