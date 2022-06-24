Drew McIntyre Segment Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

For tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, WWE has teased a new segment featuring Drew McIntyre.

Although McIntyre has earned a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on July 2 in Las Vegas, he is still focused on Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. McIntyre will appear on tonight’s SmackDown, “to lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.”

In their official preview, WWE stated, “After a double disqualification in a brutal Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Official Adam Pearce ruled that both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will compete for the coveted Money in the Bank contract. Tonight, The SmackDown Warrior will explain the path he will take to claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.”

On September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, at WWE Clash at The Castle, McIntyre is expected to face Reigns.

The lineup for tonight’s SmackDown at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, has been updated and is below:

– Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

– Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

– The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch

– Drew McIntyre will “lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title”