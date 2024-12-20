Drew McIntyre Set To Be A Major Focus For WWE Heading In 2025

As WWE enters a new chapter with the January 6th Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw, the company aims to maintain the momentum built throughout 2024. A key player in WWE’s plans for 2025 is Drew McIntyre, who has been involved in high-profile feuds this year, including defeating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania and his multi-event feud with CM Punk. McIntyre is currently locked in a storyline with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio via SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that McIntyre is poised to be a major focus in the coming year.

“So with the recent return of Drew McIntyre, we were told from a source that WWE feels as though McIntyre is on the cusp, if not already there, of becoming a quote, significant main event, upper echelon attraction, and they attribute some of this to his work over the last 10 months with CM Punk. A source states that McIntyre’s viral comments on Busted Open Radio last week were not scripted in any way and that WWE loved the reaction to what went down. We are told McIntyre will be a huge focus as we head into 2025.”