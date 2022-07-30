Drew McIntyre Set to Headline WWE Clash at the Castle

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle event will feature Drew McIntyre in the main event.
McIntyre won a Donnybrook Match against Sheamus to advance as the next #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and a chance to challenge for it at Clash at the Castle.
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the WWE SummerSlam event tonight. The winner of that bout will defend the title against McIntyre in the main event at Clash at The Castle.
PWMania.com previously reported that WWE intended for McIntyre vs. Reigns to serve as the main event of Clash at The Castle.
It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon’s retirement has changed the strategy or not.
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3. The show will be aired live on Peacock at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET.
The WWE website currently lists Reigns, McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as Superstars who will be competing at Clash at The Castle, though no additional matches have been announced as of the time of writing.
Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. Here are a few shots from Friday night’s Donnybrook Match on the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown, along with shots from the main event segment:
We're getting #SmackDown started with a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match! pic.twitter.com/mXKaNLlmIT
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
.@WWESheamus isn't waiting around! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/d8xRxvUPL6
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
💪💪💪@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hwVL31Vqmy
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
We know @WWESheamus is making his family proud. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kEaivivsox
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
"How many chairs do you want?"@DMcIntyreWWE: "All of them"#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IUYgAvD5g7
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Onto the chairs! @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WluYTVaa8v
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Oh c'mon @RidgeWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jMxHHPcnKv
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
And that's what you get!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hMoDFfEaow
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
In the first ever Old Fashion Donnybrook Match, with an Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match on the line, @WWESheamus is NOT going easy on @DMcIntyreWWE! #SmackDown
Who will be getting their shot at the title at #WWECastle? pic.twitter.com/asEZQx8NwJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Right into the bar! @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/FjQm6YH22R
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
WE GOT A FLYING BUTCH! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/W0Ieb7uImz
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
This match is getting PHYSICAL! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9IwqaHcUAq
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
What else does @WWESheamus gotta do to put @DMcIntyreWWE away?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/i7WP2GnFTh
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
THROUGH THE TABLE!@DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/jiIW5417cE
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
.@DMcIntyreWWE is going to #WWECastle! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KBnq8QJbmi
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Well there's just simply no need for this @_Theory1… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OJT6rxkuRC
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
What's on the mind of @HeymanHustle? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/I8NOHJjDkO
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
BROCK LESNAR IS HERE! @HeymanHustle is FROZEN in fear. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tKnYga4Fg6
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Welcome to #SuplexCity, @_Theory1!@BrockLesnar #CowboyBrock #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iWocUB6nN6
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
Familiar foes meet again. @DMcIntyreWWE @BrockLesnar #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sOIiwyyxf8
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
After being sent to Suplex City by @BrockLesnar, @_Theory1 gets hit with a CLAYMORE from @DMcIntyreWWE!
Are we looking into the future? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xaEVAYDsPs
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022