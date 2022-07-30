Drew McIntyre Set to Headline WWE Clash at the Castle

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle event will feature Drew McIntyre in the main event.

McIntyre won a Donnybrook Match against Sheamus to advance as the next #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and a chance to challenge for it at Clash at the Castle.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the WWE SummerSlam event tonight. The winner of that bout will defend the title against McIntyre in the main event at Clash at The Castle.

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE intended for McIntyre vs. Reigns to serve as the main event of Clash at The Castle.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon’s retirement has changed the strategy or not.

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3. The show will be aired live on Peacock at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET.

The WWE website currently lists Reigns, McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as Superstars who will be competing at Clash at The Castle, though no additional matches have been announced as of the time of writing.

Here are a few shots from Friday night's Donnybrook Match on the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown, along with shots from the main event segment:

