Drew McIntyre Shares Funny Big Show Video, The New Day On WWE Playback

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Drew McIntyre tweeted the following video clip, showing himself bodyslamming The Big Show on the RAW after WrestleMania 36. The video features audio from Hulk Hogan’s bodyslam of Andre the Giant:

You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playback” below. This episode features The New Day looking back at Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR