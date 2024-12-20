Drew McIntyre Shares His Thoughts On AEW, iMPACT, And More

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre took to his TikTok and discussed a number of topics, including his thoughts on AEW and other promotions.

McIntyre said, “I’m happy to watch all wrestling, especially when I’m off. When I was out that three months, when one person called me the entire time I was out, that’s the time for me to catch up on everything. IMPACT, AEW, New Japan, the independents. I’m happy to see so many people I’m friends with making a full-time living. That wasn’t the case when I was fired in 2014 and reinvented what it meant to be a professional wrestler, using social media as I still do to this day at the top level. It’s been going since 2014. To rebrand myself, to see how much the industry grew in those three years, and it led to so many places and so many people making a full-time living. It’s awesome.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre was asked for thoughts on AEW on a TikTok live today. “I’m just happy to see so many people that I’m friends with, making a full time living” pic.twitter.com/Jrhylqjiae — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 20, 2024

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)