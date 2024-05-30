Drew McIntyre Shares His Thoughts On The Recent WWE And TNA Crossover

This past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw the start of a major crossover between WWE and TNA Wrestling, when TNA Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace was revealed as the NXT Battleground opponent of reigning NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez.

Former WWE and TNA World Champion Drew McIntyre took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared his thoughts on what transpired last Tuesday night.

McIntyre posted a photo of himself holding the TNA World Title, which he held back in 2016, with the caption, “Doors open both ways.”

TNA World Champion Moose then responded, “DREW i see where your Title obsession Began. If this is something you truly want. Have your Boss call my Boss. The outcome will be the same #TrustTheSystem #TheSystem”

You can check out the posts below.