Drew McIntyre Speaks Out On Heath Slater’s WWE Release and Jinder Mahal’s Return

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently did an interview with metro.co.uk and talked about his former partners in the 3MB faction:

Heath Slater’s release: “Heath’s already got a game plan he’s forming,’ he added. ‘I’m giving him advice on what to do. He’s gonna really get to show the world what he’s capable of.”

Jinder Mahal’s return: “I don’t know if the fans would necessarily accept it right away. Jinder and I have that legitimate, real story. He just has to get a bit of a run going, build up some steam and when the time’s right, come together. Aside from what people saw on television, besides the fact he won the title before me and everyone kind of crapped on it, then I won the title and everybody kinda praised it. There’s a lot of backstage stuff we can put on screen and I know it’ll be fantastic. We just have to do it at the right time.”