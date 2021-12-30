Drew McIntyre Speaks Out On Jeff Hardy Being Released From WWE

Drew McIntyre recently did an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and was asked about the situation with Jeff Hardy being released from WWE:

“For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow [it] out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”

McIntyre also commented on being moved to Smackdown from RAW:

“So far, so good in my mind. It was exactly how I was hoping, not being in a rush to jump to the finish line. My concern was getting to that title match with Roman (Reigns) too quickly. We talked last time that everything’s come full circle, back to where it all began in my early 20s. I have a chance to kind of redo what went wrong in the first part of my career and 52 weeks a year, no reruns, no offseason, every single week. I just want to have great matches, be in great storylines, reestablish Drew McIntyre, build up momentum, and make people want that title match, whether it’s Roman or Brock (Lesnar) after this Saturday. And when the time is right, I wouldn’t have to say I won this match. The crowd will be saying we want him to have this match like 2020 leading into the (Royal) Rumble. So as long as it’s done the path we’re on, I think it’s going to happen organically down the line. We’ll also be establishing McIntyre and momentum.”