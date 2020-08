Despite the current injury storyline, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 27. The current plan for tonight’s live RAW is to determine the challenger for McIntyre at Clash of Champions, according to PWInsider.

It’s believed that Randy Orton will get another shot from McIntyre at Clash of Champions, but that may change due because of Orton’s loss to Keith Lee at last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.