Drew McIntyre Storyline Update Announced Going Into WWE Payback

WWE announced the following storyline update on Drew McIntyre before tonight’s Payback PPV:

Update on the condition of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

UPDATE (Aug. 30 – 6:15 p.m. ET)

Ahead of WWE Payback, WWE Digital has learned Drew McIntyre sustained a hairline jaw fracture as a result of the three kicks to the skull from Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw.

Charly Caruso reported on Raw that medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton delivered the vicious attacks to thee WWE Champion. The medical officials did also express concern the injuries could potentially be career-threatening.

McIntyre was eventually loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local medical facility for further testing.

