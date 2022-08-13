Drew McIntyre Suffering Minor Injury, Pulled From Weekend Live Events

According to reports, Drew McIntyre has a minor injury.

According to a new report from Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, McIntyre will miss this weekend’s WWE live events because of lower back pain.

The action is seen as precautious, and McIntyre is expected to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3, in Cardiff, Wales.

On last night’s SmackDown episode, McIntyre worked angles and a match, which suggests that this is not a major injury because otherwise, WWE officials would have kept him out of the ring. McIntyre is being pulled from this weekend’s WWE live events as a precautionary measure, although he is still medically cleared to compete due to his involvement on SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Karrion Kross warned McIntyre and the rest of the WWE locker room in a backstage promo. When McIntyre arrived at the ring to address Reigns and Kross, Scarlett confronted him. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos sneak attacked McIntyre when she was distracted by Scarlett. The Usos then taunted Scarlett to send a message to Kross, which ended that segment. Later on, Sami Zayn was shown fleeing from McIntyre’s sneak attack on The Usos in a backstage segment. In the end, McIntyre and Madcap Moss defeated The Usos in a non-title match that featured interference from Zayn. McIntyre fought off The Usos in the angle after the match. McIntyre then tried to hit Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick, but Sami sacrificed himself and took the Claymore instead.

McIntyre appeared to be in good shape and put in a significant amount of work throughout the tag team match on SmackDown.

The WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event non-televised event from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, is still scheduled to feature McIntyre in the match. The WWE Sunday Stunner live event from Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, also features him. For the Atlantic City event, the arena is advertising McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight. For what it’s worth, McIntyre is still listed on the WWE Events website for the Sunday event in Atlantic City, but he is not listed for the show tonight in Salisbury. McIntyre is advertised on the arena websites for both shows, although venue listings are frequently out of date this close to showtime.

McIntyre and Reigns are scheduled to face off on next Friday’s SmackDown from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.