The bickering and rivalry between top WWE stars CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continued once again, this time with McIntyre writing a “Stan” letter to Punk.

McIntyre shared a new video on his official Twitter (X) account, where he writes a letter to Punk as Eminem’s “Stan” plays in the background. The video ended with a look at the letter, which reads “CM Punk is a b***h!!!”

You can check out McIntyre’s post below.