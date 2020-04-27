Drew McIntyre Talks About Advice He Got From The Undertaker

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Drew McIntyre talked about getting advice from The Undertaker:

“‘Don’t play the part, be the part,’ Undertaker used to tell me that when I was 24 and I never understood his lessons,” Drew McIntyre said on Chasing Glory. “He used to talk in riddles all the time. These days, we talk on the same wavelength, but when I was younger, bloody hell. I talked to Sheamus and how he had Triple H in charge on Raw and I had Undertaker in charge on SmackDown. Triple H would explain it to Sheamus step-by-step. Taker would just give riddles that I couldn’t figure out. Finally, when the light bulb went off, I got the lessons and understood, but he was talking a different language at the time.”

He continued, “When I tried to grow a beard for the first time, he said, ‘I’ve got more hair on my ass than you’ve got on your face.’ He’s the man. That’s the kind of leader I want to be like. Roman [Reigns] has that same kind of presence. ‘That guy is the man right there.’ Hopefully, other talent know that they can come to me and ask because I’ve been through so many unique situations and I’m always there. I won’t force myself on anyone, but I’m always there if you’ve got a question.”