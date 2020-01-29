Drew McIntyre Talks About Brock Lesnar Being A Part-Timer

During an appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre talked about Brock Lesnar’s part-time schedule:

“There’s nobody like him. This is one of the things that people get annoyed with him about like, ‘Ah, Brock’s never here annoys me,’ or whatever and I have a different view and I say, ‘Brock was offered his contract to do what he wants. He wasn’t forced to sign it. He signed a contract and he’s living up to his terms of the contract.’ I can’t get annoyed about that, I understand why people get annoyed about it. The problem I have is he has our title and I’ve been on the TV, all the live events and we need that title on there.”