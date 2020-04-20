Drew McIntyre Talks About His Method of Cutting Promos

Drew McIntyre appeared on Lilian Garcia’s podcast and here are the highlights:

On how he doesn’t like to recite lines: “To be honest, I get the basic idea, the bullet points, and I always tell them, don’t make me recite it because it’s gonna sound like lines and I don’t know what I’m gonna say, just tell me what I’m gonna have to hit. If I had any advice for any of the guys and girls out there doing these empty arena things, it’s just go with the flow, don’t pretend there is a crowd there, just feel the moment and just take it for what it is.”

On how he wants his character and storylines to be very realistic going forward: “I want it all to be very real, like everything, I just want 100% real, like you get real Drew, I want real stories, like Andrade last night, that was based on a real story, I tore my bicep, people can feel it, I could use real emotion, remembering how I felt when I tore my bicep, and then going forward, I want everything to be as real as it can absolutely be, I want people to feel it, and that’s very big for me right now, it’s just, nothing is put on, I want Drew McIntyre, you see it, you know it’s going to be real, you’re going to feel it.”

Listen to “WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 36, In Ring with Brock Lesnar & Advice from Undertaker” on Spreaker.