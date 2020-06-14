Drew McIntyre Talks Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW’s Creative Direction

Drew McIntyre discussed in a new interview with TV Insider about Bruce Prichard taking over for Paul Heyman with the Raw creative after Vince McMahon decided to pull him from the role of Executive Director.

Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t know the ins and outs regarding creative. I get my creative and go from there. I figure out best what works for Drew McIntyre and the storyline. Regarding Paul Heyman the character, that is very interesting for myself. The last time we interacted was going into WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar before I defeated him in five minutes in the main event. There may be things to happen down the line. Brock is lurking in the shadows. If he wants to get beat in three and 23 seconds this time. Or perhaps Paul Heyman has his eyes on other superstars he wants to bring to Drew McIntyre. Either way, I always enjoy a little joke with Paul Heyman on the microphone. There is nobody better than him. It forces you to up your game. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing him soon enough.”