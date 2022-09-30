Drew McIntyre Talks Extreme Rules/Karrion Kross, Clash At The Castle Crowd

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Dallas Morning News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Warrior” spoke about his upcoming showdown against Karrion Kross at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view, as well as his thoughts on the crowd at the recent WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event in Cardiff, Wales.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his upcoming matchup against Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules: “No [I won’t get any regular matches]. I don’t think so. I suffer for the company, suffer from my art – constantly, it feels like. But that comes with the territory being the workhorse of WWE, being the conscience, I guess, of WWE. You ain’t gonna find Roman Reigns doing the schedule that I do. I keep the championship schedule. I’m happy to do it. I’m happy to do the media responsibilities. I’m happy to represent the company on the weekend live events. This is my dream. It’s a privilege to do it. And if it involves getting beat with chairs … still be involved in the Strap match with Kross, who has managed to divert my attention away from the title, so be it. Even though he keeps attacking me from behind. If it’s not him attacking me, it’s his girl [Scarlett] low blowing me from behind. I’ll do what I have to do get through all these new challenges and get my way back to Roman. And apparently, I’ll have to go through not just The Bloodline – because I did that prior to Clash at the Castle – then the elders and a new member [Solo Sikoa]. I’m going to have to literally go through the entire family like door to door. And I like The Rock a lot. It’s gonna pain me deeply when I go through the entire family, have to go to Hollywood, tap The Rock’s door and say, ‘I’m sorry, brother,’ then beat them him [on] his own doorstep because it’s the only way I’m gonna get that title off Roman.”

On how great the crowd was at Clash at the Castle: “I actually main evented, I was fighting for the title. And I was so happy to be proven right that we had such an amazing attendance. We took over Cardiff and the crowd themselves were electric all night and when I came out there, I was honestly thinking it would be like the Bret Hart-Bulldog match, SummerSlam ‘92 was probably, you know, 80-20%, 70-30% for the Bulldog when Bret was still popular even though it was Bulldog’s home turf… Roman [Reigns] is a popular character but to walk out there, hear that reaction for me and those chants for me – to hear the hatred for Roman. And Roman is somebody, you know, has been my No. 1 opponent since I returned to WWE, we have great chemistry together. The story that built toward the match was made to take out The Bloodline. You know, people were really ready and believed that the titles were going to change hands, which hasn’t happened in Roman’s entire two year title reign. So, it was an incredible night and incredible feeling. I don’t think I’ll ever hear a crowd as loud as that again, I don’t know if there’s been a crowd as loud as that in wrestling. It’d be very hard to find shows with a crowd, 62,000 people on their feet, reacting that way, especially for the near falls at the end. And I was really aware in the moment – embrace this, take it and remember it because one day when you’re retired on the rocking chair on the porch, you’re going to be thinking about this match.”

Check out the complete Drew McIntyre interview at DallasNews.com.