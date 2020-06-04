Drew McIntyre Talks His Daily Workout Routine, Changing His Nutrition Regimen and More

During a recent interview with Men’s Fitness UK, Drew McIntyre commented on his daily workout routine, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his weekly routine: “For my weekly training I use an app that trainer Rob McIntyre (no relation) created. It’s one that I and a bunch of WWE superstars use. For four days a week it’s a plan of working with weights, but you can never predict what it’s going to be because every six weeks the program changes dramatically.”

On what he doesn’t do: “A lot of the guys do CrossFit too, but I don’t understand how – wrestling is hard enough on the body without doing a million movements that require very specific form! I tried CrossFit, but it’s not for me. I don’t do so much sparring when I’m on the road full-time. We have a very busy schedule as there’s generally four shows a week. (Three are not televised, one is a live TV show). We also have an international tour which is two straight weeks, that happens twice a year, and there can be other times when we’re on the road for maybe two or three weeks at a time. I’ve developed a good stretching program, which is vital for injury prevention, with different rehab moves as well as dynamic and static movements.”

On changing his nutrition regimen after his neck injury: “That’s been the biggest difference maker, as anyone will see from how my physique has changed from about 2014 till now. I always worked out, I always worked hard, but I never followed any particular diet. But I broke my neck – two vertebrae – and the bones just needed to heal. My wife said to me, ‘You know, I think there’s more you could be doing.’ She suggested working on my physique more, having fewer nights out and looking into my nutrition.”