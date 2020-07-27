Drew McIntyre Talks Vince McMahon Endorsement, Walter, Triple H Feud, Okada, & More

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre hosted a Twitter Q&A this afternoon.

When asked about the most underrated wrestler in WWE, Drew named SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro.

“I assume the standard answer by now is @WWECesaro. I want that match,” he wrote.

When asked how it felt to get the “Chosen One” stamp of approval from Vince McMahon several years ago, Drew said he felt no pressure at the time.

He responded, “No pressure at the time, but when I fell away it’s when I looked back and thought ‘that was huge.’ Thankfully he can see into the future”

When asked about the one WWE NXT Superstar he’d like to work with in the future, Drew said Karrion Kross and Scarlett have his attention.

“@Lady_Scarlett13 & @WWEKarrionKross have my full attention,” he wrote.

Drew also commented on WrestleMania 36, where he captured the strap from Brock Lesnar. A fan asked inf he missed the big spectacle at Raymond James Stadium, a proper 12-15 minute match, and a post-match celebration where Lesnar raised his arm and shook his hand. Drew said he’d be more shocked if Brock shook his hand and raised his arm, than winning the title.

“I’d be more shocked if he shook my hand & raised my arm than winning the title,” he wrote.

Another fan asked Drew his thoughts on a dream match against Triple H, who turns 51 today.

He responded, “First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title…”

When asked who he’d like to face from the NXT UK brand, Drew named NXT UK Champion WALTER.

He wrote, “I’m sure @WalterAUT wants a rematch since I battered him in a chop off at Survivor Series…”

Drew named Natalya vs. Lacey Evans from WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 from Saudi Arabia when asked about his all-time favorite women’s match. He also jokingly responded with Melina vs. Alicia Fox, a reference to Cameron’s answer to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on the infamous WWE Tough Enough episode.

“There’s more than I can count but for transcending wresting purposes @LaceyEvansWWE V @NatbyNature in Saudi – very special to witness (Melina V Alicia Fox close second),” Drew responded.

The WWE Champion named top New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada when asked if he could wrestle anyone not in WWE.

“@rainmakerxokada is up there,” he wrote.

You can see several highlights from Drew’s Twitter Q&A below:

Speaking out is the first step & having a good support system in place. It’s okay to not be okay #DrewAndA https://t.co/DJB7kGrBAd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

I assume the standard answer by now is @WWECesaro. I want that match #DrewAndA https://t.co/EfVhSTb1YE — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

No pressure at the time, but when I fell away it's when I looked back and thought 'that was huge.' Thankfully he can see into the future #DrewAndA https://t.co/urDLehziUZ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

To be more present with loved ones #DrewAndA https://t.co/FVQhTjoDel — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

I’d be more shocked if he shook my hand & raised my arm than winning the title #DrewAndA https://t.co/1L2m2weKc0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

First of all, happy birthday @tripleh! This feud has been brewing ever since he snubbed the finger point in favour of a handshake when I won the NXT title… #DrewAndA https://t.co/Z4NZsKixmq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

I'm sure @WalterAUT wants a rematch since I battered him in a chop off at Survivor Series… #DrewAndA https://t.co/S6UnwFMW1D — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020