Drew McIntyre Teases Cinematic Match With The Undertaker

Despite the fact that The Undertaker has been retired from the wrestling business for three years, WWE stars still want to share the ring with him.

The Undertaker hasn’t wrestled since his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match against AJ Styles in 2020. Taker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020.

Drew McIntyre revealed in an interview in 2020 that he was originally scheduled to wrestle Taker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010, but WWE changed their minds and went with Undertaker defeating Shawn Michaels to retire “HBK.”

McIntyre was asked about Taker recently stating that Sheamus and McIntyre were two stars who bugged him the most about wrestling again while speaking with Inside The Ropes’ Break It Down. McIntyre then stated that he was willing to do a film match with “The Deadman.”

“It’s awesome that Taker said that because I’ve harassed him for many many years,” McIntyre stated. “Especially when I was younger and he was put in charge of me as my mentor and I drove him crazy with questions as the years passed and I went away from the company and came back. I grew up a lot, we became peers, talking on the same level. It’s cool now, I can send him a text.”

McIntyre added, “Come on mate, you can do it. We’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



