Drew McIntyre Teases New WWE 24 Special, “R-Truth Game Show” Debuting

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter, hyping a new WWE 24 special. For what it’s worth, he has since deleted his original tweet:

“Find what you love and hold onto it. #WWE24 #ComingSoon”

The official Twitter account of the WWE Network posted the following, hyping a new game from featuring R-Truth that will debut next Tuesday:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR