Drew McIntyre Teases Plan to Take on The Bloodline: “Maybe I Have to Get a Little Ucey Myself”

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns competed for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in September. Solo Sikoa was called up to the main roster to assist The Tribal Chief in that match. McIntyre hasn’t met with Reigns since.

While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, McIntyre mentioned starting his own faction to oppose The Bloodline.

He said, “I have to start thinking of a major game plan. Every week I see The Bloodline just getting stronger…I honestly don’t know… I have to sit down and make that plan…Maybe I have to get a little ucey myself…Whatever I have to do.”

You can watch the complete episode below: