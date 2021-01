Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For Covid-19

Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19. WWE announced this afternoon that the WWE Champion has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has been placed in quarantine.

“Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine,” the WWE website announcement said.

No other details were provided. McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in a non-title match on tonight’s RAW. He’s also set to face WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31, and will likely make that match.