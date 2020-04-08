Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans For Wrestlemania Moment

As noted, new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre revealed how he violated a WWE rule and broke the “fourth wall” after his win over Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two, by speaking into the camera.

Drew took to Twitter today and said that was his WrestleMania moment. He also thanked fans.

“This is my WrestleMania moment. In a Mania unlike any other I couldn’t help but break the ‘fourth wall’ to say thank you. Thank you all for choosing WWE as an escape right now and THANK you for believing in a kid who wouldn’t take no for an answer #WWE #WrestleMania,” Drew wrote.

You can see Drew’s full tweet with video below: