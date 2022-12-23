Drew McIntyre To Miss Upcoming Events Due to Injury

Drew McIntyre has not been medically cleared to return to the ring for the WWE’s post-Christmas tour.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are currently out of action after suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series. Both are expected to recover quickly from their injuries.

McIntyre was originally scheduled to work an eight-man tag team match at Monday’s house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The advertisement, however, has been changed to The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens.

According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre is being given time away from the ring to heal from what was described as a “minor injury.” According to the report, he will not be appearing in any capacity at the live events next week.

On November 27, The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa & Samy Zayn) faced off against Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland), McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a live event.