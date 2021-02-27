Drew McIntyre To Speak On Monday’s RAW

Drew McIntyre is now official for Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network.

WWE announced during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX that McIntyre will appear live on Monday’s RAW to address his WWE Title loss at last Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and how Bobby Lashley softened him up for The Miz to cash in and win the WWE Title.

This will be McIntyre’s first appearance since losing at Elimination Chamber. As noted before, he was backstage for this week’s RAW but not used.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McIntyre at Fastlane and WrestleMania 37, but we should have a better idea after Monday’s RAW. A match against Sheamus is still rumored and The Celtic Warrior stated this week that he still wants that bout to happen as it’s more than 20 years in the making.

Monday’s RAW main event will see The Miz defend the WWE Title against Lashley in singles action. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre gets involved in that match.