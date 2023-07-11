Drew McIntyre To Star In Action Film With Dave Bautista & Ice Cube

Drew McIntyre has landed an acting role, just days after returning to WWE after a hiatus following WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre returned to Money in the Bank to take out Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

As PWMania.com previously reported, he is scheduled to miss next week’s episode of RAW due to a filming project, which has now been revealed.

McIntyre will star in the action film ‘The Killer’s Game,’ according to PWInsider. Ice Cube and Dave Bautista star in the film. The following is a synopsis provided by Deadline:

“Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

McIntyre is expected to compete for the IC Title against GUNTHER at SummerSlam next month.