Drew McIntyre Tweets On Being WWE Champion For One Hundred Days

Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship for 100 days. He won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. Drew tweeted today to comment on the championship milestone.

He tweeted: “100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers”

McIntyre will defend the championship against Dolph Ziggler at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV this Sunday. Ziggler will announce the stipulation for the match shortly before.