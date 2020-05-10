Drew McIntyre Tweets Seth Rollins After Money In The Bank

As noted, tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his title over Seth Rollins, in a tough back & forth match that has been praised on social media. You can see footage from the match above. McIntyre took to Twitter after the show and thanked Rollins.
“Thank you, @wwerollins, hell of a fight. Now onto the next… #AndStill,” McIntyre wrote.
Thank you, @wwerollins, hell of a fight. Now onto the next… #AndStill pic.twitter.com/nKQmlVlvVX
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 11, 2020