Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Officially Announced For WrestleMania 41

A new match has been made official for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to X on Thursday afternoon to release a special breaking news video to announce the addition of a new singles match for WrestleMania 41.

Although it wasn’t specified which night the match will be taking place, Aldis announced that Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest will, in fact, take place at “The Show of Shows.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.