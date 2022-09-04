Drew McIntyre Wants a Match With John Cena

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, McIntyre spoke about the possibility of a future match with John Cena. He wants the match and noted Cena’s work ethic has had a huge influence on him.

He said:

“I would love a chance to get in with John,” McIntyre said. “I’ve mentioned it a million times and it was always reciprocated, but it’s not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic. Observing him when I was younger, I wish I applied that work ethic in my youth, but it took getting fired before I took a step back….he’s not doing so many matches now, but if I happen to get one of them, you know, at this stage of my career I’m at, I feel very confident.”

