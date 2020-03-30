Drew McIntyre Wants Fans To Upload Reactions To His WWE Title Win, If He Wins At Wrestlemania 36

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The Mirror to promote his WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre praised the entire WWE team for working to bring WrestleMania to the fans at such a difficult time while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. McIntyre agreed that no one will forget this WrestleMania. He said he’s very excited about it.

“I have all the respect in the world for all of our team, especially the unsung heroes, that you don’t hear about working tirelessly to put the arenas together and make us look like superstars,” Drew said when asked about his feelings towards the whole WWE team right now. “We [pro wrestlers] just go out and do the job in the ring, but it’s everyone around us that makes us into superstars. Like you say, and I’m glad you put it that way, no one is going to forget this WrestleMania.

“People have been sending me messages of commiserations like ‘I’m sorry this isn’t going to be the moment you imagined’, and no, it’s not, but right now if you look at the bigger picture, for one thing we are going to give the world something to look forward to and bring them some unique content. We are bringing WrestleMania at a time where it almost seems impossible. I’m very proud that WWE are pushing ahead, and following the guidelines, and keeping everybody safe. I’m very excited about it.”

McIntyre was also asked about Lesnar and his best qualities. Drew praised The Beast for being dangerous in the ring, and also said his wrestling IQ is through the roof. He admitted that he’s learned a lot from just being around Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

“Inside the ring, there’s nobody like him… that sense of danger and unpredictability,” Drew said of Lesnar. “When Brock’s out there, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. Like everybody knows, he’s a very dangerous man, and we’ve seen some of the things he’s done in matches like picking people up with one arm and throwing people around like a sack of potatoes. Look, anything can happen when Brock’s out there in the ring and I love that sense of danger because it is my style.

“You know, being so aggressive, and hard-hitting, which some people don’t like, but that’s Brock’s style too. Brock as a person, outside of the ring, I was very blown away. Clearly, he’s a very smart businessman, just because of the way his career has panned out, but just hearing him talk, you know? And his IQ for wrestling, and for how to portray yourself as a top draw performer, is just through the roof. I’ve been learning a lot just being around Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman.”

While McIntyre and Lesnar will do battle with no fans present this weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak, McIntyre wants fans to film their reactions at home while watching the big match and if he pulls it off, he wants those videos posted to social media.

“I just want to thank everyone all over the world, and in the UK for supporting me back home,” Drew said when asked if he has anything to say to fans because they can’t be at WrestleMania this year. “I know, if I pull this off, I’ll be the first British WWE Champion. I know that everyone was looking forward to coming over to WrestleMania and supporting me, and I really appreciate that.

“I saw all of the videos of people celebrating when I won the Royal Rumble, in Glasgow, and in Liverpool, and in London, but what I want everyone to do for me this time is film yourselves in your living room, or wherever you may be, and if I pull off the big win, I want to get those videos posted on social media. I want to put it out to the whole world, and the UK especially, I want everyone to film their reaction to watching my WrestleMania match at home. We can’t celebrate in the pubs, or in the arena, but I want everyone to film their reaction if I pull this off!”