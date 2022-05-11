Drew McIntyre Wants To See WWE Bring Back The European Championship

Drew McIntyre commented on wanting to see WWE bring back the European championship, during an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com:

“I just want it because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European Champion’ and now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. You never want too many titles in the company because then it’s not as special. I think where we’re at right now is good, but give ol’ Drew the European title for young Drew.”

The WWE European Championship was unified with the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match on the July 22, 2002 episode of RAW, when Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam defeated European Champion Jeff Hardy.