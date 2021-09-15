Drew McIntyre Wants To Wrestle WALTER On UK Tour

Drew McIntyre has issued a challenge to WALTER. McIntyre live-tweeted last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode and called out The Ring General after Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated newcomers Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. McIntyre noted how he is returning to Europe next week for the WWE UK tour, and is down for a fight if WALTER wants.

“Seeing Imperium just gave me an idea… Hey @WalterAUT, I’m back in Europe next week on tour, you know where to find me if you want a scrap. #WWENXT,” McIntyre wrote.

WALTER has not been seen since dropping the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend in late August. It’s believed that he will return to the NXT UK storylines soon.