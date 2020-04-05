Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship At Wrestlemania 36

Drew McIntyre is your new WWE Champion.

The main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two saw McIntyre defeat Brock Lesnar to capture the title. The match saw several Claymore Kicks and several German suplexes, and F5’s from Lesnar. Drew finally got the pin after the fourth Claymore.

This is Drew’s first reign with the WWE Title. Lesnar on October 4, 2019 by defeating Kofi Kingston at the SmackDown 20th anniversary special.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando: