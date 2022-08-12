Drew McIntyre Working on “Something Extremely Special,” Tribal Queef Merchandise

For WWE Clash at The Castle, Drew McIntyre is currently work on “something extremely special.”

McIntyre uploaded photos from what appears to be a recent session that he and his wife Kaitlyn were involved in on Twitter. For the project, which appears to be connected to WWE Clash at The Castle, he mentioned that they are collaborating with BT Sport in the UK.

“I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away [right arrow soon emoji],” he wrote.

In related news, McIntyre hinted that he would release a “Tribal Queef” t-shirt today to taunt Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As can be seen in the Twitter video below, McIntyre used that line on Reigns last Friday. He reposted the video with the caption, “A little preview of the new shirt coming out this Friday, what do we think?”

As of this writing, the WWE Shop has not released a “Tribal Queef” shirt for McIntyre.

On tonight’s SmackDown, McIntyre is expected to talk about Reigns as well as Karrion Kross’s return. On September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, at WWE Clash at The Castle, he will wrestle Roman Reigns for the championship.

