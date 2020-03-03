Drew McIntyre Wrestles After Raw Goes Off The Air

The dark main event after this week’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw Drew McIntyre defeat Erick Rowan.

As noted earlier, RAW this week ended with Randy Orton taking out WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix with the RKO. Drew came out for the dark main event and spoke in support of Beth after she was helped to the back. McIntyre had words for Orton, calling him a son of a bitch, and then challenging him to a fight. Rowan came out instead and fans were disappointed, according to a correspondent in attendance.

The match began and Drew immediately hit the Claymore Kick on Rowan for the easy pin to win. Rowan did not have his pet tarantula that was revealed earlier in the show. Drew then cut a post-match promo, thanked the New York City crowd, and promised to kick WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s head in at WrestleMania 36.

Below are a few shots from this week’s RAW dark main event:

