Drew McIntyre’s Birthday, Billie Kay Comments On The New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre turns 35 years old today while WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker turns 38, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson turns 57, and former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB turns 42.

– Billie Kay of The IIconics took to Twitter after last night’s SmackDown and issued a warning to new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley after their big main event title win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

“Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party [eyes emoji] [trophy emoji],” Kay wrote.

Kay and Peyton Royce originally defeated inaugural champions Banks and Bayley to win the titles at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The IIconics trended on Twitter after SmackDown due to fans tweeting on a potential feud between the two teams. You can see Kay’s full tweet below: