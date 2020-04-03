Drew McIntyre’s WWE Chronicle Doc Preview, 36 Unreal WrestleMania Facts, WWE Stock

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “List This!” series. This episode looks at 36 unreal facts about WrestleMania. WrestleMania 36 will air this Saturday and Sunday at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-shows.

– WWE stock was down 1.50% today, closing at $34.13 after opening at $34.43. Today’s high was $34.75 and the low was $32.99.

– As noted, the new WWE Chronicle documentary on Drew McIntyre will premiere tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network. The episode will follow Drew as he wins the 2020 Royal Rumble, and then prepares for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Drew took to Twitter today to tweet a preview for the special.

He wrote, “We started filming Rumble through Mania & you’d think it was a movie directed by @MNightShyamalan with the twists during this period…my journey has never been the most direct route #WWEChronicle TOMORROW on @WWENetwork”

You can see Drew’s full tweet with the promo below: